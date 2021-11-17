Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 267,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,551,037 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cronos Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

