Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,561 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Cryoport worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth about $252,000.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,959 shares of company stock worth $31,839,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

