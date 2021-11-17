Crypton Price Hits $1.25 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $7,345.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00070785 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,139,867 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

