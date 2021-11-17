CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Director Sells $49,000.00 in Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $410,240.00.

Shares of LAW stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96. CS Disco Inc has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAW shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

