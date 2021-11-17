CSFB Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.15.

TSE MFC opened at C$25.81 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.05 and a one year high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.79. The firm has a market cap of C$50.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

