CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.05 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.85.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

