CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 33,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,221. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $251.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

