CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 140,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,767 shares.The stock last traded at $52.44 and had previously closed at $53.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after buying an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after buying an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

