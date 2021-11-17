Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of Ooma worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $505.02 million, a P/E ratio of -195.36 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

