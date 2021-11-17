Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 58.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,465 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,633,000 after purchasing an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,260,000 after purchasing an additional 180,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 13.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 314,563 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,730 shares of company stock worth $3,727,004 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

