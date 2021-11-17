Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

