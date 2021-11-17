Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after buying an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of CRS opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.