Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/1/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $113.00 to $119.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $117.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/1/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $117.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

