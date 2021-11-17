Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 50,505 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 969,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $171.94. 95,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,828. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

