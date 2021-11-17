Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $16.02 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $10.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,035. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $646.48. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

