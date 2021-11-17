Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

