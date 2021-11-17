Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 122,541 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122,541 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $222.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

