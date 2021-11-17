Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 180 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.94. 821,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.12 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.32.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

