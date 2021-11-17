Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 50,410 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50,410 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $239.73. 27,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.