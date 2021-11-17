Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post $3.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 million and the lowest is $2.92 million. Curis posted sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 million to $10.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,900. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

