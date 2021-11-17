Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu Sells 30,000 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

