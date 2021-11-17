CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in CVB Financial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVBF remained flat at $$20.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

