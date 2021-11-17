CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. 34,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

