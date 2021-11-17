CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Given New $90.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $90.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.09.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.