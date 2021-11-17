CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 94,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.