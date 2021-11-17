CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 94,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

