Dana L. Huber Purchases 1,960 Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Dana L. Huber purchased 1,960 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FCAP opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49. First Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

