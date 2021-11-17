Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.35.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $193.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,380.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,297 shares in the company, valued at $24,134,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,481,641 shares of company stock worth $379,557,695 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

