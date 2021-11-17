Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $50.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 161,255 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,389,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 25.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

