DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCC has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.