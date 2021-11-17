Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $383.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.06.
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $362.01 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.