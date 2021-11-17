Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $383.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $362.01 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

