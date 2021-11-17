Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:DH traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.