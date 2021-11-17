Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years.
DEX opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $11.14.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
