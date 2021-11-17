Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years.

DEX opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

