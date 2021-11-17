Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Shares Down 1.8%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 15,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.