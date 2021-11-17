Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.95 Million

Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $301.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.04 million and the highest is $369.00 million. Denbury reported sales of $197.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of DEN opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

