DeRace Market Capitalization Hits $162.56 Million (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, DeRace has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00007923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeRace has a total market cap of $162.56 million and $8.78 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068806 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00091845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,418.61 or 1.00711019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.21 or 0.06991270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,200,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

