Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DWVYF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of DWVYF stock remained flat at $$51.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $51.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

