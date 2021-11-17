Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

Shares of UNS opened at C$20.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$889.70 million and a P/E ratio of -34.58. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.