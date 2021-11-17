Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday.

PBB stock opened at €10.88 ($12.80) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.52. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.