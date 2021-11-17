Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday.

PBB stock opened at €10.88 ($12.80) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.52. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

