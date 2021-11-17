Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.