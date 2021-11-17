Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 174,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,231. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

