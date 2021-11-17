Dev Protocol Price Tops $3.77 on Top Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00006286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $71,635.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.54 or 0.00711012 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

