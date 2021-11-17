DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) Insider Timothy Goyder Acquires 426,250 Shares of Stock

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) insider Timothy Goyder acquired 426,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$170,500.00 ($121,785.71).
The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
DevEx Resources Company Profile
