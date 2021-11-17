DIA (DIA) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One DIA coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003086 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $105.42 million and $13.63 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00224233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

