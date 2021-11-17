Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.17. 10,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.23. Diageo has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $208.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diageo by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Diageo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.