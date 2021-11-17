Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.
DEO stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.17. 10,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.23. Diageo has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $208.70.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
