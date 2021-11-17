Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%.

DMRC stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,189. The company has a market capitalization of $812.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.22. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 132.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

