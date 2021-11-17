Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the October 14th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,471,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLOC traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,781. Digital Locations has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Digital Locations alerts:

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an early stage developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demand of 5G networks. The company was founded on August 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.