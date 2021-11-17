Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.80 and last traded at $64.80. Approximately 109,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,557,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

