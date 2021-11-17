Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $29.55

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.55, but opened at $31.10. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 1,837 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.22) by ($2.90). Sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -43.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.