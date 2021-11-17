Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 8.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87. 1,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 193,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.22) by ($2.90).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

