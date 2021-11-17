Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DNOPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dino Polska in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DNOPY remained flat at $$46.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dino Polska has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

