Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $67,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

